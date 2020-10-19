Future will be shaped by societies that invest in science & innovation: PM Modi
Haj-2021 will depend on COVID Protocol Guidelines: Naqvi
CAA Will be Implemented Soon: BJP Chief
Indian Army captures Chinese soldier near LAC in Chumar-Demchok
Reforms introduced by govt will make India a global hub of education: PM Modi
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Oct 2020 02:29:42      انڈین آواز

CAA Will be Implemented Soon: BJP Chief

Leave a comment
Published On: By

TMC Govt Believes in Divide & Rule says Nadda at Bengal Meet

AMN / KOLKATA

BJP president JP Nadda today said that the execution of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been delayed due to the coronavirus and asserted that the law will be implemented soon.

Nadda was speaking at a meeting of social groups in north Bengal.

He accused the Mamata Banerjee government in the state of indulging in “divide and rule politics” to serve the political interests of her party — the TMC — unlike the BJP that works for the development of all.

“All of you will get the benefits of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. It has been passed in Parliament. We are committed to it,” said Nadda. “Due to COVID-19 pandemic, implementation of CAA got delayed. But as the situation is slowly improving, work has started and rules are now being framed. It (CAA) will be implemented very soon.”

Riding the wave of the local sentiment for the National Register of Citizens and the Citizenship Amendment Bill (now CAA), the BJP had made deep inroads in the region. It had bagged seven out of the eight Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Assembly polls are due in the state in the first half of next year and the fight for power promises to be a tough one as Banerjee will seek to return as chief minister for the third straight time. North Bengal, which comprises eight districts, accounts for 54 of the 294 assembly seats. Indicating that the CAA would be a major poll plank of the BJP in the assembly polls, Nadda said BJP is committed to its implementation.

Accusing the TMC government of indulging in appeasement politics, Nadda said, “Banerjee’s government has hurt the Hindu community in Bengal and now, the chief minister is trying to win over the Hindus in fear of losing her chair. All this is for vote-bank politics.”

“Banerjee believes in divide and rule policy because her government doesn’t want to serve people. It wants to rule by any means. The TMC believes in divide and rule and BJP believes in brotherhood,” he added.

Nadda exuded confidence that the BJP will form the next government after the state Assembly polls in 2021 as the people state are fed up with the violence and cut-money culture of the TMC government. Nadda, who is on a day-long visit to take stock of organisational matters ahead of 2021 assembly elections, held separate meetings with BJP leaders of north Bengal region and social and religious groups.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Playing to win every match; Delhi Capitals’ Assistant Coach Mohammad Kaif

Pravin Dubey to replace Amit Mishra Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Delhi Capitals’ Assistant Coach ...

Mohammedan Sporting draw with Bengaluru United to top Hero I-League Qualifiers

HSB / Kolkata Mohammedan Sporting played a goalless draw against FC Bengaluru United (FCBU) in their last f ...

خبرنامہ

فرانس: ٹیچرکا قاتل چیچن مہاجر تھا

فرانس میں ایک استاد کے بہیمانہ قتل کے سلسلے میں تفتیش جاری ہے ...

ایران پر اسلحے کی خرید و فروخت پر پابندی ختم ہو گئی، ایران

اقوام متحدہ کی جانب سے ایران پر اسلحے کی خرید و فروخت پر عائد ...

آرمینیا اور آذربائیجان کے مابین ’انسانی بنیادوں‘ پر نیا سیزفائر معاہدہ

آذربائیجان اور آرمینیا کے مابین انسانی بنیادوں پر نیا سیز فا ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

MEDIA

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police

Republic TV Among 3 Channels Being Probed For TRP Manipulation WEB DESK / AGENCIES Mumbai Police ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!