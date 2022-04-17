FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Apr 2022 01:19:41      انڈین آواز

By-poll results: Setback for BJP

Leave a comment
Published On: By

TMC wins Asansol Lok Sabha, Ballygunge Assembly seats; RJD wins Bochahan seat, Congress wins Kolhapur and Khairagarh seat

AMN

RJD candidate Amar Paswan defeated his nearest rival Baby Kumari of BJP by a margin of over 36,000 votes in Bochahan assembly by-poll in Bihar. By poll for this constituency was necessitated by the demise of Vikashsheel Insaan Party (VIP) Musafir Paswan.

The counting of votes is going on for the recently held Bye-Elections for Asansol Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal. Trinamool Congress is leading in the Asansol Lok Sabha seat and has won the Ballygunge Assembly constituency.

In Ballygunge Assembly constituency Trinamool candidate Babul Supriyo won by defeating his nearest CPIM Candidate by a margin of more than 19,000 votes. In the Asansol Lok Sabha seat, Trinamool Candidate Shatrughan Sinha is leading by a margin of nearly 2.3 lakh votes.

In Maharashtra, Congress has retained the Kolhapur North Assembly seat. In the Bye-Election, Maha Vikas Aghadi and Congress candidate Jayashree Jadhav has defeated BJP candidate Satyajit Kadam by 18,901 votes. She secured 96,226 votes while Kadam got  77,442 votes. The poll was necessitated due to the death of Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav after which his wife Jayashree contested the election. She is the first woman MLA of the constituency.

In Khairagarh Assembly Constituency of Chhattisgarh, as per the latest trend, Congress candidate Yashoda Verma is leading by more than 2,500 votes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

India beat Germany 3-1, consolidate their position at top of Pro Hockey League table

Harpal Singh Bedi India  outpaced Germany 3-1 to record their second straight win  over the visitors  an ...

Harmanpreet Singh’s brace help India beat Germany 3-0 in Pro Hockey League

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi, 14 April; Riding on  drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh’s brace  India overpowe ...

Netherlands  outlast  India 3-0 in Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup semi -final

Harpal Singh Bedi Displaying  tremendous stamina and speed , Netherlands outlasted  India 3-0  to setup ...

خبرنامہ

یروشلم میں جھڑپیں، 152فلسطینی زخمی

ویب ڈیسک —یروشلم میں مسجد اقصی کے احاطے میں جمعہ کو فجر سے قب ...

وسطی ایشیائی ممالک کے ساتھ روابط، ہندوستان کے لیے اہم ہے: صدر جمہوریہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے کہا کہ ہندوستان کی خارجہ پالیس،ی آزادی کے بعد ...

ممبئی میں مسلم کمیونٹی کے لیے رہائشی سول سروسز کوچنگ پروگرام کا افتتاح

حکومت کی ’’بیک اپ ٹو بریلینس‘‘ پالیسی نے مرکزی حکومت کی مل ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart