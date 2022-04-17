By-poll results: Setback for BJP

TMC wins Asansol Lok Sabha, Ballygunge Assembly seats; RJD wins Bochahan seat, Congress wins Kolhapur and Khairagarh seat

AMN

RJD candidate Amar Paswan defeated his nearest rival Baby Kumari of BJP by a margin of over 36,000 votes in Bochahan assembly by-poll in Bihar. By poll for this constituency was necessitated by the demise of Vikashsheel Insaan Party (VIP) Musafir Paswan.

The counting of votes is going on for the recently held Bye-Elections for Asansol Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal. Trinamool Congress is leading in the Asansol Lok Sabha seat and has won the Ballygunge Assembly constituency.

In Ballygunge Assembly constituency Trinamool candidate Babul Supriyo won by defeating his nearest CPIM Candidate by a margin of more than 19,000 votes. In the Asansol Lok Sabha seat, Trinamool Candidate Shatrughan Sinha is leading by a margin of nearly 2.3 lakh votes.

In Maharashtra, Congress has retained the Kolhapur North Assembly seat. In the Bye-Election, Maha Vikas Aghadi and Congress candidate Jayashree Jadhav has defeated BJP candidate Satyajit Kadam by 18,901 votes. She secured 96,226 votes while Kadam got 77,442 votes. The poll was necessitated due to the death of Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav after which his wife Jayashree contested the election. She is the first woman MLA of the constituency.

In Khairagarh Assembly Constituency of Chhattisgarh, as per the latest trend, Congress candidate Yashoda Verma is leading by more than 2,500 votes.