By-elections to be held in UP, Bihar and Rajasthan on Monday

AMN

The by-elections to one Lok Sabha seat Mainpuri and two State Assembly constituencies Rampur and Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh will be held tomorrow. By-elections to Padampur Assembly seat in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh will also be held tomorrow. The counting of votes will take place on 8th December.

In Uttar Pradesh, Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency fell vacant due to the demise of the senior Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav. Samajwadi Party has fielded Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri who is a former MP and wife of the Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. Raghuraj Singh Shakya is the BJP’s candidate on this seat. Rampur seat fell vacant due to disqualification of Azam Khan after being sentenced in a hate speech case. A total of ten candidates including Akash Saxena of BJP and Aseem Raja of Samajwadi Party are contesting on this seat. Khatauli assembly seat fell vacant due to disqualification of BJP legislator Vikram Singh Saini after his conviction and sentence of a two-year imprisonment in a 2013 riot case. BJP has fielded Rajkumari Saini while Madan Bhaiya is RLD-SP’s candidate. Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party are not contensting by-polls.