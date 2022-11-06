BWF Para-badminton World Championships: Pramod Bhagat defends singles title; bags doubles silver

AMN

Ace Shuttler Pramod Bhagat successfully defended his singles crown after defeating India’s Nitish Kumar in the finals at the BWF Para Badminton World Championships in Tokyo. He also won silver with Manoj Sarkar in the Men’s Doubles event.

Pramod Bhagat defeated compatriot Nitesh Kumar 21-19 21-19 in 53 minutes to clinch the gold medal in the men’s singles SL3 event.

In the men’s doubles, Pramod and his Men’s doubles partner Manoj Sarkar went down fighting to Indonesia’s Hikmat Ramdani and Ukun Rukaendi in 3 sets to settle for silver.