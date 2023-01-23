Business 20 inception meeting begins in Gujarat

The Business 20 (B20) inception meeting, which is being held as part of the G20, began in Gandhinagar, Gujarat today, January 23. Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Ashwini Vaishnaw, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, India’s Sherpa for the G20, Amitabh Kant, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, and a host of national and international business leaders attend the inaugural meeting.

Addressing the session, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the Indian economy has grown by 12 times during the last three decades. He also said that India is among the top five best performing nations in achieving climate targets, and is the only G20 country to get this place.

The Minister reiterated India’s commitment to create a sustainable and inclusive growth environment. He urged global businesses and industries to adopt green and sustainable business practices.

Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw briefed about the best economic practices India adopted during the Covid pandemic, which helped the country achieve robust growth with moderate inflation.

The Minister stressed on the success of the PPP model in popularising digital payments in India. He said the annual digital transactions in India today stand at 1.5 trillion dollars.

B20 is headed by Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran. Seven task forces and two action groups have been formed as part of the meet to deliberate upon various global issues including climate change, sustainability, digital transformation, and financial inclusion.

For the first time, there will be a special task force for Africa in the meet. India’s G 20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant stressed on the need to build a resilient and inclusive global supply chain and urged businesses to go green and digital.