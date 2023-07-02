Bus Accident: Maha CM assures a study to be conducted by experts to ensure safe travel on Samriddhi Highway

Buldhana Bus Accident: Maha CM Eknath Shinde assures a study to be conducted by experts to ensure safe travel on Samriddhi Highway

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that a study will be conducted by experts to ensure safe travel on the Samriddhi Highway and measures will be implemented on priority as per their suggestions. Chief Minister Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited Pimpalkhuta village in Buldhana district, where the accident occurred in the wee hours on 1st July 2023, Saturday.



Speaking to reporters at the site, Shinde assured that strict action will be taken against those who transport excess passengers in private passenger vehicles. He said that most of the accidents on the Samriddhi Expressway have occurred due to human errors so far. However, the government has taken this accident seriously and steps will be taken to ensure that accidents and errors don’t happen.



A total of 25 people died and 8 others were injured in this accident when a bus carrying 33 passengers caught fire on the Samruddhi expressway. Maharashtra Government has announced an ex-gratia of 5 lakh rupees to the next of kin of the deceased in the accident. In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.