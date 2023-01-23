Burkino Faso’s junta govt orders French troops to depart country within a month

WEB DESK

Burkino Faso’s junta government ordered French troops to depart the country within a month. National broadcaster RTB announced the decision, citing the official government press agency.

According to media reports, the actual decision to end the deployment of French troops in the country was made on Wednesday.

Hundreds demonstrated in the capital Ouagadougou on Friday, chanting anti-France slogans and calling upon the French army to leave the country.

The decision comes five months after France pulled its last remaining troops from the neighbouring West African nation of Mali after nine years of operation.