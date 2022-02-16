FreeCurrencyRates.com

Burkina Faso military leader Damiba to be sworn in as country’s president

Burkina Faso military leader Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba is due to be sworn in as the country’s president, just over two weeks after soldiers ousted President Roch Kaboré in a coup.

Last week, the Constitutional Council, having taken note of Mr Kaboré’s resignation, declared Mr Damiba, a 41-year-old army officer, president of Burkina Faso.

State television says the inauguration will be broadcast live from the Constitutional Council building on Wednesday morning.

Mr Damiba led soldiers to oust Mr Kaboré, who had faced months of protests over his failure to stem a jihadist insurgency in the north and east of the country.

On Monday, Mr Damiba travelled to the north of the country to meet soldiers and a government militia fighting jihadists, state TV reported.

