Bulgarian President Rumen Radev to hold snap parliamentary election on 11th July

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has announced that a snap parliamentary election will be held on 11th of July. Mr Radev said, next week, he will dissolve the Parliament and appoint an interim government. He linked the setting of the date for the new election with the appointment of a new central electoral commission that is expected to be finalised on 11th of this month.

Mr Radev said he plans to appoint experts as interim ministers, including members of the Socialist Party, which has already said it would back him in his own re-election bid in a presidential vote due in the autumn.

The caretaker government will face a challenging agenda of managing a health and economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic within a tight budget it cannot amend and of ensuring a fair election.

Outgoing Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s centre-right GERB, which has dominated Bulgarian politics over the last decade, again emerged as the largest party after last month’s election but it lost seats amid widespread public anger over corruption.