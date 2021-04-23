Building fire leaves 4 dead, 23 injured in Dhaka

AMN/ WEB DESK
Four people were killed and 35 injured as a multi-story building in the Old Dhaka area of the Bangladesh capital caught fire on Friday. The injured also include three firefighters, reports the news agency UNB. Fire department officials told the media that the fire started on the ground floor of the six story building early in the morning and quickly spread to other portions.
Fire tenders struggled for over three hours to bring the flames under control. The Fire Service and Civil Defence media officer said that the building housed several warehouses and shops. The fire is likely to have started from a chemical warehouse in the building.
In a separate incident, eleven people of two families sustained burn injuries after a gas explosion in a building in Narayanganj near Dhaka. Five of the critically injured people have been sent to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Buran and Plastic surgery in Dhaka. Others are being treated in the local hospital.