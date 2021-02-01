Budget will bring lot of positive changes in industry, investors and infrastructure sectors: PM

Economic Survey pegs India’s real economic growth in 2021-22 at 11%
President Kovind launches first round of Pulse Polio Programme 2021
PM Modi assures, govt approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind
More than 37 lakh frontline health workers administered COVID19 vaccines
Italy PM Giuseppe Conte Resigns in Bid to Form ‘New, Stronger Govt
इंडियन आवाज़     02 Feb 2021 02:35:55      انڈین آواز

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that this budget will bring a lot of positive changes in industry, investors and infrastructure sectors. Calling it historic, Mr Modi said the vision of self reliance can be seen in the budget. He said the proactive budget, which focused on health and wellness will help all. Mr Modi said, the budget will also generate employment opportunities for youth. Prime Minister said, several changes have been made, which is set to help growth and job creation in the country. He said, this budget has categorically made announcements to ease and make lives of women better.

Mr Modi said the government has taken the approach of widening new opportunities for growth, new openings for youth, a new high to human resources, develop new regions for infrastructure, walking towards technology and bring new reforms in this Budget.

Prime Minister said, this budget focuses on sectors that are related to both wealth and wellness. A special focus has also been on infrastructure and MSMEs. He said, the budget for MSME has seen an increase of more than double compared to last year.

This budget is walking the road of Aatma Nirbharta which leads to the progress of every Indian. Mr Modi said, this budget lays a foundation of the decade. He said, this budget emphasizes on increasing the ease of living in the lives of common people by simplifying rules and procedures. The government, while keeping in sync with fiscal sustainability, stressed on increasing the budget size and did not put pressure on the citizens. He said, the government has always tried to keep the budget transparent.

SPORTS

Badminton: India Open to be held in May, Domestic tournaments to resume in April with revamped structure

India dominate First Asian Online Shooting Championship

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

