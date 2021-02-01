Budget will bring lot of positive changes in industry, investors and infrastructure sectors: PM

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that this budget will bring a lot of positive changes in industry, investors and infrastructure sectors. Calling it historic, Mr Modi said the vision of self reliance can be seen in the budget. He said the proactive budget, which focused on health and wellness will help all. Mr Modi said, the budget will also generate employment opportunities for youth. Prime Minister said, several changes have been made, which is set to help growth and job creation in the country. He said, this budget has categorically made announcements to ease and make lives of women better.

Mr Modi said the government has taken the approach of widening new opportunities for growth, new openings for youth, a new high to human resources, develop new regions for infrastructure, walking towards technology and bring new reforms in this Budget.

Prime Minister said, this budget focuses on sectors that are related to both wealth and wellness. A special focus has also been on infrastructure and MSMEs. He said, the budget for MSME has seen an increase of more than double compared to last year.

This budget is walking the road of Aatma Nirbharta which leads to the progress of every Indian. Mr Modi said, this budget lays a foundation of the decade. He said, this budget emphasizes on increasing the ease of living in the lives of common people by simplifying rules and procedures. The government, while keeping in sync with fiscal sustainability, stressed on increasing the budget size and did not put pressure on the citizens. He said, the government has always tried to keep the budget transparent.