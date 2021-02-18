Budget Session of Uttar Pradesh Legislature to begin

AMN / LUCKNOW
The Budget Session of Uttar Pradesh Legislature will begin today. Governor Anandiben Patel will address the joint sitting of both Houses at 11 AM today. Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit told that all preparations have been put in place for the smooth management of the session. All members of house ,security personnel and staff on duty have gone under Covid-19 test. Nobody will be allowed in the house without thermal screening.
Media people will be restricted to Tilak Hall only. According to the schedule announced the budget will be presented on 22th of February and it would be the first time that budget will be paperless. All party meetings were convened by the speaker for smooth running of the legislature and opposition parties assured for better cooperation. In the wake of ongoing agitation on New Farm Laws and other issues like law and order , the session of Legislature is likely to remain stormy.