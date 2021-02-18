Budget session of UP State Legislature begins amid ruckus by Opposition

AMN
In Uttar Pradesh, the Budget Session of the State Legislature began today amid ruckus by Opposition members on the various issues including New Farm Laws. This is the first session of the year. Governor Anandiben Patel addressed the Joint Sitting of both the houses of the State Legislature. As the proceedings started, the Opposition first raised slogans against the State Government and then boycotted the Governor’s speech.
This is the second time when the house is run in the backdrop of COVID pandemic restrictions.