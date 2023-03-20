इंडियन आवाज़     20 Mar 2023 11:25:24      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Budget session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly begins

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The budget session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly began today. State Finance Minister PTR.Palanivel Thiagarajan submitted the budget for the year 2023-24.

Speaking to newsmen after the working committee meeting, Speaker Appavu said that the session will end on 21st April.

In the budget, the Government has announced several welfare schemes including Rs1000/ for women. The Government has allocated Rs.40,290 Crores for education and Rs. 18,661 Crore for Health and family welfare State Agriculture Budget will be presented tomorrow. The revenue deficit in the Budget estimates for the financial year has been estimated at Rs. 37 thousand 540 Crore. The net loans and advances are estimated at RS. 10 thousand 168 Crores.The Minister said that the outstanding risk weighted guarantees as on 31st March stood at 11. 18 percent of the total revenue receipts of the preceeding year and 1.06 percent of GSDP.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

عالم اسلام کے نامور مفکر مالک بن نبی پر آئی او ایس کا دوروزہ بین الاقوامی سمینار اختتام پذیر

امریکہ ،قطر، عمان ، بنگلہ دیش، ملیشیا ، انڈونیشیا ، الجیریاا ...

پریس کلب آف انڈیا میں مفت یونانی میڈیکل کیمپ کا انعقاد

یونانی کا فائدہ نہ صرف عام لوگوں کو بلکہ مین اسٹریم سے جڑے لو ...

جاپان کے وزیر اعظم کیشیدہ فومیو، بھارت کے دو روزہ دورے پر نئی دلّی آرہے ہیں

جاپان کے وزیر اعظم کیشدہ فومیو، بھارت کے دو روزہ دورے پر، کل ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspensio ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart