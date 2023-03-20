Budget session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly begins

WEB DESK

The budget session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly began today. State Finance Minister PTR.Palanivel Thiagarajan submitted the budget for the year 2023-24.

Speaking to newsmen after the working committee meeting, Speaker Appavu said that the session will end on 21st April.

In the budget, the Government has announced several welfare schemes including Rs1000/ for women. The Government has allocated Rs.40,290 Crores for education and Rs. 18,661 Crore for Health and family welfare State Agriculture Budget will be presented tomorrow. The revenue deficit in the Budget estimates for the financial year has been estimated at Rs. 37 thousand 540 Crore. The net loans and advances are estimated at RS. 10 thousand 168 Crores.The Minister said that the outstanding risk weighted guarantees as on 31st March stood at 11. 18 percent of the total revenue receipts of the preceeding year and 1.06 percent of GSDP.