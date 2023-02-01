इंडियन आवाज़     01 Feb 2023 05:57:45      انڈین آواز
Budget session of Telangana Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council to commence on 3rd Feb

AMN

The Budget session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council will commence on 3rd of this month. Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan issued a notification on 31st Jan 2023, summoning the second Telangana Legislative Assembly and Council to meet for its fourth meeting of the Eighth Session at 12.10 pm on 3rd February.

The state government had been preparing to go ahead without the Governor’s ceremonial address, maintaining that the previous Assembly session was adjourned and not prorogued. Legislative Affairs Minister V. Prashanth Reddy and special chief secretary K Ramakrishna Rao called on the governor Soundararajan at the Raj Bhavan a day before, following which she consented to clear the Budget statement.

