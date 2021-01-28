German Chancellor invites US President Joe Biden
Budget Session of Parliament to begin tomorrow

The Budget Session of Parliament will begin from tomorrow January 29. The session will begin with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament. The Union Budget 2021-22 will be presented on the 1st of next month. This will be the first Budget in the history of India, which will be presented in paperless form.

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, the Rajya Sabha will function from 9 AM to 2 PM and Lok Sabha will function from 4 PM to 9 PM. The first part of the session will conclude on 15th February, which will have 12 sittings. The second part of the Budget Session will begin on the 8th of March and will conclude on the 8th of April and will have 21 sittings.

The Government has convened an all party meeting on Saturday to seek support of political parties to ensure smooth conduct of business in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. On Sunday, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has called for a meeting of leaders of all parties in the Upper House.

