Budget Session of Parliament to begin on 29th of January

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI
The Budget Session of the Parliament will begin on the 29th of this month. Briefing media in New Delhi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, the first part of the session will conclude on 15th February, which will have 12 sittings. He said, the second part of the Budget Session will begin on 8th March and will conclude on 8th April and it will have 21 sittings.
Mr Birla said, the seating arrangements have been made in view of COVID-19 guidelines. He said, Rajya Sabha will function from 9 AM to 2 PM and Lok Sabha will function from 4 PM to 9 PM.
The Budget session will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the joint sitting of both the Houses. The Union Budget will be presented on 1st February.
Responding to queries regarding COVID vaccination informed that the vaccination process shall proceed as per the government policy.