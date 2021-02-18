Budget Session of Odisha Assembly commences from today

AMN

The Budget Session of the Odisha Assembly commenced from today. The session began with the Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal addressing the members of the Assembly. The session will be conducted in two phases from today till the 27th of this month and again from the 12th of March till the 9th of April this year.

At the outset, making obituary references to the former members of the house, security personnel and all the Corona fighters who had laid down their lives for the service of the people, the Governor said that COVID-19 has created havoc globally with severe damage to the public health, economies and social and mental well being of the communities across the nation.

Stating that the Govt. of Odisha had understood its severity at the very beginning, the Governor noted that the state had declared the pandemic as a state disaster as early as on 13th of March last year, even before a single case was detected.

Appreciating the State Government’s successful management of the pandemic, the Governor went on to list out a number of developmental success stories of the government. However, the governor’s address began with opposition uproar over a host of issues including the ongoing border dispute with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh with the Opposition Congress finally staging a walk out in the middle of the address.