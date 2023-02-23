इंडियन आवाज़     23 Feb 2023 06:58:42      انڈین آواز
Budget session of Gujarat Assembly commences with Governor Acharya’s address to the house

AMN

The budget session of the Gujarat Assembly commenced today with the address of Governor Acharya Devvrat to the house. Addressing the assembly, he said during the last 20 years, Gujarat has achieved social economic development in every sphere of the society and emerged as a model state in the country. The governor said the highest priority of the government is to ensure electricity, healthy water, education and agriculture to its citizens. He said with the mantra of Sabka Saath and Sabka Vikas, the government has ensured well-being of all classes of society.

Calling Gujarat a growth engine of the country, the governor listed out the development achieved by the state in sectors, such as health, infrastructure, and agriculture among others. He said over 1 crore 60 lakh beneficiaries in the state have been covered under Ayushman Bharat and nearly 2,800 hospitals in the state are ready to offer health care services under PMJAY.

Our correspondent reports that the house took up the Motion of Thanks on the discussion on the Governor’s address. Later, Chief minister Bhupendra Patel made obituary references in the house. The state Budget for the year 2023-24 will be presented tomorrow. The session will end on 29th of March.

