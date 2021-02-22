Maharashtra reports 6,971 new cases of coronavirus
India-China to hold 10th round of Corps Commander level talks following first phase of disengagement at Pangong Lake
For the first time, China admits death of their soldiers in Galwan valley clashes
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
Strong India-Australia ties will play important role in shaping post-COVID world: PM Modi
इंडियन आवाज़     22 Feb 2021 09:07:20      انڈین آواز

Budget session of Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha begins

AMN

The budget session of Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha began today with the customary address of Governor Anusuiya Uikey. In her address, the Governor said Chhattisgarh has made new achievements even during the CoVID pandemic period.

She said Chhattisgarh has become the first state in the country to procure paddy from more than 95 per cent of the farmers under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) scheme.

She said the state has also taken proactive and innovative steps to ensure uninterrupted education to school children during the Corona crisis by launching Mohalla classes and loudspeaker schools, benefiting more than 25 lakh children.

The Governor called upon the elected representatives to actively participate and to help people in their respective constituencies to avail benefits of the government’s welfare policies and programmes.

The budget session will continue till March 26 and will have 24 sittings. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will present the budget for next fiscal on March one.

SPORTS

Rijiju inaugurates state of the art training facilities in Bengaluru campus of SAI

AMN Union Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju inaugurated gym complex and modern ch ...

Novak Djokovic wins his 9th Australian Open title

https://twitter.com/DjokerNole/status/1363520048200093698?s=20 Defending Champion Novak Djokovic has won h ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسین 25 ملکوں کو سپلائی کی گئی

وزیر خارجہ ایس جئے شنکر نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسی ...

لو جہاد قانون معاملہ سپریم کورٹ میں جمعیة علماءہندکی مداخلت کار کی عرضی منظور

عرضی گزار کو عرضی میں ترمیم کی اجازت،سماعت دوہفتے کے لئے ملت ...

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

