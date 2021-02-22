Budget session of Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha begins

AMN

The budget session of Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha began today with the customary address of Governor Anusuiya Uikey. In her address, the Governor said Chhattisgarh has made new achievements even during the CoVID pandemic period.

She said Chhattisgarh has become the first state in the country to procure paddy from more than 95 per cent of the farmers under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) scheme.

She said the state has also taken proactive and innovative steps to ensure uninterrupted education to school children during the Corona crisis by launching Mohalla classes and loudspeaker schools, benefiting more than 25 lakh children.

The Governor called upon the elected representatives to actively participate and to help people in their respective constituencies to avail benefits of the government’s welfare policies and programmes.

The budget session will continue till March 26 and will have 24 sittings. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will present the budget for next fiscal on March one.