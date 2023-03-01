इंडियन आवाज़     01 Mar 2023 03:06:47      انڈین آواز
Budget session of Chhattisgarh State Legislative Assembly begins

The budget session of the Chhattisgarh State Legislative Assembly began today, March 1, with the address of Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan. The Governor said that rules related to PESA have been framed to provide it’s benefits to the tribal communities in the state.

He said that the release of jailed tribals stuck in unnecessary litigation has been ensured. Apart from this, 300 schools which were closed for 13 years in tribal areas have been renovated and started again.

He said that the return of people to their villages has been ensured by weakening the Naxalite elements. The governor said that the Bastar area of Chhattisgarh is now making its new identity not as a Maoist affected area but as an area of development. There will be a total of 14 sittings during this session which will continue till March 24. The Chief Minister will present the budget for the upcoming financial year on 6 March.

