Budget session of Bihar legislature begins

The budget session of the Bihar state Legislature began today with the address of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. The state finance minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will table the Bihar Economic Survey after the address of the Governor.

The State budget for the Financial Year 2023-24 will be presented tomorrow. After the breakup of the NDA coalition in Bihar in August 2022 this will be the first budget of the Grand Alliance (GA) government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The debate on the governor’s address will commence tomorrow and the government’s reply will be on 1st March.

The budget session of the Bicameral House will continue till 5th April and a total of 22 sittings are scheduled to be held during the over a month-long session.

The Session is likely to be stormy as opposition BJP is geared up to corner the Nitish Kumar-led government over deteriorating law and order situation, recent deaths in hooch tragedies in the state and several other issues.