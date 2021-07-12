Budget session of Assam assembly begins

AMN

The budget session of the Assam assembly has begun today at Dispur in Guwahati. Opposition parties have staged a walk out as Speaker Biswajit Daimary didnt allow their Adjournment motion proposal on price rise issue. The opposition parties including Congress and AIUDF displayed placards on alleged price rise in the state.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that government is always ready to hold peace talks with all militant outfits within the framework of the constitution. In a written reply, Mr. Sarma who also holds the Home portfolio said, he has expressed willingness to solve the ULFA issue through dialogue.

He urged ULFA ( Independence) Chief Paresh Baruah to come forward for peace talk.