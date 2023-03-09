Budget session begins in Puducherry Legislative Assembly

AMN

The Budget session of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly commenced today, March 9, with the customary address of the Lieutenant Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Addressing the Assembly, Dr. Tamilisai said that Puducherry has achieved social economic development in every sphere of society. The highest priority of the government is to ensure electricity, a healthy water supply, education, and agriculture to all the people. She said that the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of the union territory has been estimated at 39, 019 crore rupees for the year 2022 – 23.

The per capita income of Puducherry increased to 2 lakh 22 thousand and 451 rupees, showing a growth rate of 3.51 %. She pointed out that the Prime Minister’s award for excellence in public administration was awarded to the Puducherry market committee for the successful implementation of the e-NAM – National Agriculture Market. Further, the Lieutenant Governor listed out the development achieved by the UT in sectors, such as health, infrastructure, and agriculture among others. Later the house took up the Motion of Thanks for the discussion on the Governor’s address. The debate would be for the next two days. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy would present the annual budget for the year 2023-24 on 13th March, Monday.