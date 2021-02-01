Economic Survey pegs India’s real economic growth in 2021-22 at 11%
Budget outlay for health & well-being hiked by 137%

STAFF REPORTER/ NEW DELHI

The budget proposals rest on 6 pillars of Health and Well-being; Physical& Financial Capital, and Infrastructure; Inclusive Development for Aspirational India; Reinvigorating Human Capital; Innovation and R&D and Minimum Government and Maximum Governance.
A new centrally sponsored scheme, PM Atma Nirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana, will be launched with an outlay of about 64,180 crores over 6 years. This will be in addition to the National Health Mission.
Urban Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 to be implemented with a total financial allocation of over 1.41 lakh crores over a period of 5 years from 2021 to 2026.

To tackle the problem of air pollution 2,217 crore rupees will be provided for 42 urban centres.
35,000 crore rupees was already allotted for Covid-19 vaccine in budget estimate 2021-22; further funds to be provided, if required.

An increase of 137 percent provided from the Budget outlay for Health and Well-being i.e. over 2.23 lakh crore rupees as against this year’s budget estimate of 94,452 crores.

To strengthen nutritional content, delivery, outreach, and outcome, the Supplementary Nutrition Programme and the Poshan Abhiyan will be merged and Mission Poshan 2.0 will be launched to improve nutritional outcomes across 112 Aspirational Districts.

To promote affordable housing in the country, the government has extended till 31st of March 2022, the eligibility for additional deduction of interest amounting to 1.5 lakh rupees for loan taken to purchase an affordable house. To keep up the supply of affordable houses, the Minister said that affordable housing projects can avail a tax holiday for one more year – till 31stof March, 2022.

Government has also allowed tax exemption for notified Affordable Rental Housing Projects for migrant workers.

