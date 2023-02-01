Budget 2023 to be presented in Parliament today. What 5 big expectations?

AMN

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the Financial Year 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday at 11 AM.

The copy of the Budget will be laid on the Table of the Rajya Sabha soon thereafter. A meeting of the Union Cabinet will be held in the morning to approve the Union Budget 2023-24. After getting the nod from the Cabinet, Ms Sitharaman will present the Union Budget in Parliament.

It will be the last full budget of the Narendra Modi government before it faces the general elections in the summer next year.

When the finance minister begins her address at 11 am, the Indian middle class and India Inc would be keenly waiting for some relief in wake of global meltdown. The Railway budget is included in the Union Budget which will be tabled today. The expectations of general public include controlling train ticket fares, focus on cleanliness in trains, increase in number of trains among others.

On Tuesday, the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament pegged India’s real growth in the range of 6-6.8 per cent depending on the downside and upside risks. The survey underlined the fact that the global agencies continue to project India as the fastest growing major economy despite the Covid-19 shocks, the Russia-Ukraine war and the policy rate hikes by the central banks across the world.

Here are few big expectations from FM in budget