Budget 2023-24: Personal income tax slabs revised; new tax regime now default

FM Sitharaman presents Budget 2023-24, says Indian economy is on right track

The Finance Minister has provided a shot in the arm for smaller taxpayers by increasing rebates and ensuring that there is no income tax levied up to 7 lakh rupees in income. In addition, the revised tax slabs under the new tax regime and the extension of the standard deduction will ensure that the salaries class will have a little more cash in hand this coming year to fuel consumption and or investments in India.

What’s new in the new income tax regime

– Basic exemption limit is hiked from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh

– Rebate under section 87A has been hiked from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh

– The income tax slabs under the new income tax regime will be as follows:

a) Rs 0 to Rs 3 lakh – 0% tax

b) Rs 3 to 6 lakh – 5% tax

c) Rs 6 to 9 lakh – 10% tax

d) Rs 9 lakh to Rs 12 lakh – 15% tax

e) Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh – 20% tax

f) Above Rs 15 lakh above – 30% tax

– Individuals with income of Rs 15.5 lakh and above have been made eligible for standard deduction of Rs 52,500 in new tax regime in Budget 2023.

– Further, the new income tax regime becomes default tax regime. However, the individuals will have an option to continue with the old income tax

Union Budget key announcements: The government has lowered its growth estimates for the current fiscal year to 7% from earlier estimates of 8-8.5%. The estimates for the next fiscal year is 6-6.8%, according to the annual economic survey report tabled in parliament on Tuesday.

Economic Survey: India to be 5 trillion dollar economy by 2025-26, says CEA