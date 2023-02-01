इंडियन आवाज़     01 Feb 2023 02:55:24      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Budget 2023-24: Personal income tax slabs revised; new tax regime now default

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the last full Budget of the Modi government before general elections 2024 on February 1. Here is latest updates on Union Budget 2023-24 …

BUDGET 23-24: Direct Tax proposals with aim to maintain continuity and stability of taxation

FM Sitharaman presents Budget 2023-24, says Indian economy is on right track

AMN / WEB DESK

The Finance Minister has provided a shot in the arm for smaller taxpayers by increasing rebates and ensuring that there is no income tax levied up to 7 lakh rupees in income. In addition, the revised tax slabs under the new tax regime and the extension of the standard deduction will ensure that the salaries class will have a little more cash in hand this coming year to fuel consumption and or investments in India.

What’s new in the new income tax regime

– Basic exemption limit is hiked from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh

– Rebate under section 87A has been hiked from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh

– The income tax slabs under the new income tax regime will be as follows:
a) Rs 0 to Rs 3 lakh – 0% tax
b) Rs 3 to 6 lakh – 5% tax
c) Rs 6 to 9 lakh – 10% tax
d) Rs 9 lakh to Rs 12 lakh – 15% tax
e) Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh – 20% tax
f) Above Rs 15 lakh above – 30% tax

– Individuals with income of Rs 15.5 lakh and above have been made eligible for standard deduction of Rs 52,500 in new tax regime in Budget 2023.

– Further, the new income tax regime becomes default tax regime. However, the individuals will have an option to continue with the old income tax

Union Budget key announcements: The government has lowered its growth estimates for the current fiscal year to 7% from earlier estimates of 8-8.5%. The estimates for the next fiscal year is 6-6.8%, according to the annual economic survey report tabled in parliament on Tuesday.

Economic Survey: India to be 5 trillion dollar economy by 2025-26, says CEA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt establishes 3 Grievance Appellate Committees based on amended IT Rules 2021

AMN / WEB DESK The Centre today established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GAC) based on the recentl ...

India-Egypt sign MoU to facilitate content exchange between official media outlets

Staff Reporter India and Egypt today signed an MoU to facilitate content exchange, capacity building, and C ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

@Powered By: Logicsart