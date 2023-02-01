इंडियन आवाज़     02 Feb 2023 12:03:26      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Budget 2023-24 to empower women, artisans and green growth: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Aditya Raj Das

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the Union budget has laid emphasis on empowering women, boosting tourism, training youth and empowering artisans and green growth. Addressing media in New Delhi after tabling the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament, Ms Sitharaman said capital investment to the tune of 10 lakh crore rupees has been announced. She said, out of this, 1.3 lakh crore rupees will be given to the states.

Finance Minister also said that the budget has laid emphasis on the growth of MSMEs as the government has extended and widened the Emergency Credit Liquidity Guarantee Scheme for it.

Finance Minister said government is looking at a futuristic Fintech sector. She added that people will be trained through Industrial Revolution 4.0, with an aim to unleash digital economy in various walks of life. Ms Sitharaman pointed out that there is a lot of increase in agriculture credit availability. Ms Sitharaman said, 20 lakh crore rupees have been proposed for agriculture credit in the Union Budget and people living in coastal areas are going to benefit from the sub-scheme under PM Matsya Sampada Yojana.

She said, the new taxation regime that the government has brought in for direct taxation, has now got greater incentives and greater attraction so that people can unhesitatingly move from the old to the new.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt establishes 3 Grievance Appellate Committees based on amended IT Rules 2021

AMN / WEB DESK The Centre today established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GAC) based on the recentl ...

India-Egypt sign MoU to facilitate content exchange between official media outlets

Staff Reporter India and Egypt today signed an MoU to facilitate content exchange, capacity building, and C ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

@Powered By: Logicsart