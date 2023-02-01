Budget 2023-24 to empower women, artisans and green growth: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Aditya Raj Das

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the Union budget has laid emphasis on empowering women, boosting tourism, training youth and empowering artisans and green growth. Addressing media in New Delhi after tabling the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament, Ms Sitharaman said capital investment to the tune of 10 lakh crore rupees has been announced. She said, out of this, 1.3 lakh crore rupees will be given to the states.

Finance Minister also said that the budget has laid emphasis on the growth of MSMEs as the government has extended and widened the Emergency Credit Liquidity Guarantee Scheme for it.

Finance Minister said government is looking at a futuristic Fintech sector. She added that people will be trained through Industrial Revolution 4.0, with an aim to unleash digital economy in various walks of life. Ms Sitharaman pointed out that there is a lot of increase in agriculture credit availability. Ms Sitharaman said, 20 lakh crore rupees have been proposed for agriculture credit in the Union Budget and people living in coastal areas are going to benefit from the sub-scheme under PM Matsya Sampada Yojana.

She said, the new taxation regime that the government has brought in for direct taxation, has now got greater incentives and greater attraction so that people can unhesitatingly move from the old to the new.