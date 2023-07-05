इंडियन आवाज़     05 Jul 2023 02:00:46      انڈین آواز
Buddha’s teachings to empower the youth: President of India Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu has called upon the youth to learn from the teaching of the Buddha, to enrich themselves and immensely contribute to building a peaceful society, a nation, and a world.

The President in her message on Asadha Purnima, the Dharma Chakra Pravartana Divas celebrations said that following the three teachings of Lord Buddha- Sheel, Sadhachar and Pragya. She said that the younger generation could empower themselves and bring a positive impact to society.
The President further said that on Asadha Purnima we got acquainted with the Dhamma of Lord Buddha which is not only a part of our ancient cultural heritage but is also an essential feature of our daily life.

