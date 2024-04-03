FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Apr 2024 09:22:16      انڈین آواز

BSP announces 12 more candidates in UP

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The party has nominated Sarwar Malik as its candidate from Lucknow, a press release issued by the party said

FILE

AMN

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) today announced 12 more candidates, including for the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat.

The party has nominated Sarwar Malik as its candidate from Lucknow, a press release issued by the party said.

Other candidates include Nand Kishore Pundir from Ghaziabad, Hitendra Kumar alias Bunty Upadhyay from Aligarh and Suresh Singh from Mathura.

Similarly, Gulshan Dev Shakya will contest from the Mainpuri seat, Anshay Kalra Rockyji from Kheri and Ashok Kumar Pandey from Unnao.

Rajesh Kumar alias Manoj Pradhan has been chosen as the candidate from the Mohanlalganj seat in Lucknow district. The other candidates include Imran Bin Zafar from Kannauj, Shubh Narayan from Kaushambi, Indu Chaudhary from Lalganj and Manish Tripathi from Mirzapur.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سپریم کورٹ نے گمراہ کن اشتہارات پر پتنجلی آیوروید اور بابا رام دیو کی سرزنش کی۔

AMN / WEB DESK سپریم کورٹ نے گمراہ کن اشتہارات کے معاملے میں منگل ...

سپریم کورٹ نے ایم پی سنجے سنگھ کو ضمانت دی، ای ڈی نے مخالفت نہیں کی۔- sanjay singh

نئی دہلی: عام آدمی پارٹی کے رکن پارلیمنٹ سنجے سنگھ کو دہلی ای ...

مختار انصاری کو حامیوں کی ایک بڑی بھیڑ کے درمیان سپرد خاک کر دیا گیا۔

اے ایم این/غازی پور سابق ایم ایل اے مختار انصاری کو ہفتہ ک ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean couples to have ba ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

 Sheyphali Sharan Takes Charge as PDG of PIB

AMN Senior Information Service Officer Sheyphali B Sharan today took over the charge of Principal Director ...

Noted Journalist Zafar Agha Passes Away

Journos shocked over his demise AMN / NEW DELHI Noted journalist and and the Editor-in-Chief Nation ...

@Powered By: Logicsart