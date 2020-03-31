BSNL offers free validity extension and talk time during lockdown

AMN

In view of hardships faced by the mobile subscribers whose validity has expired during the lock down period from 22nd March 2020 and are not able to recharge for extension of validity, BSNL, as a support to its esteemed mobile subscribers is extending the validity of all such subscribers up to 20th April 2020, free of cost, so that the subscribers continue to receive incoming calls.

In addition to this, BSNL is also giving free talk time of Rs.10/- to all such subscribers who reach zero balance during the lock down period. These facilities are extended to facilitate communication by BSNL mobile subscribers in emergency.

Praveen Kumar Purwar, CMD, BSNL said, “BSNL firmly stands with its subscribers during this crisis period and we request the subscribers to “Go Digital” for recharging their accounts. Several options available for recharge include MyBSNL mobile app, BSNL website and other popular wallet services.”

