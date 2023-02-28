इंडियन आवाज़     28 Feb 2023 11:52:27      انڈین آواز
BSNL empanels TCIL as Captive Non- Public Network Provider

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd (TCIL) has entered into an agreement with state run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for the provision of Captive Non-Public Network (CNPN) Services to the Enterprise Customers.

With vast experience of field deployment of mobile technologies, TCIL, as the Master System Integrator will deliver a robust end-to-end private 5G network solutions to enterprise customers. The disruptive 5G Technology shall enable widespread Industrial Automation by providing Secure, Ultra-Reliable, Low Latency and High Throughput communication.

Government of India is supporting several initiatives in development of indigenous subsystems for 4/5G networks, but for them to succeed and get absorbed in market, they will need to be integrated into commercially deployable solutions that meet customer requirements. TCIL will ensure to best utilize the indigenous products along with MNC products in CNPN networks.

The company aims to deploy private 5G in Central Govt/State Govt/PSUs premises, Industries, mines, refineries, and airports.

