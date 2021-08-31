BSF recovers suspected narcotics in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district

AMN
In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Border Security Force (BSF) men have recovered suspected narcotics in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district.
Based on specific input, a BSF party while conducting an area search operation near zero line found a suspected black colour rucksack bag hidden inside Sarkanda bushes. The bag was opened and 10 packets (weight 10 Kg approx) of suspected Heroin were found inside it.
The BSF Jammu was getting information about suspected activities of narcotics smugglers of the area.
Accordingly, BSF was keeping a strict vigil and regular area checking in this region and achieved the due to its relentless efforts of robust Border Domination. Meanwhile, DG BSF lauded the efforts of troops deployed on border on this achievement.