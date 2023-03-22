BSF launches massive search operation for suspected drone in J&K

AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, a massive search operation was launched today, March 22, after the Border Security Force (BSF) noticed a suspected drone last night in the Chamliyal area of Samba district along the International Border.

The alert BSF personnel fired at the Pakistani drone. The BSF troops manning the Chamliyal border post in the Ramgarh sub-sector of Samba district picked up a blinking red light in the air believed to be a drone, from Pakistan around 2.30 AM and fired over two dozen rounds to bring it down. The suspected drone returned to the Pakistani side. However, a massive search operation was launched in the forward villages adjoining Chamliyal, Sapwal, and Narayan Pur border outposts to ensure that there was no dropping of any weapons or narcotics.