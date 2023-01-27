इंडियन आवाज़     27 Jan 2023 01:40:19      انڈین آواز
BSF and Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets at various outposts on Republic Day

AMN / WEB DESK

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Border Guarding Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets and greetings at various outposts along the International Border and LoC in Jammu division on the occasion of 74th Republic Day today.

The BSF offered sweets to Pakistan Rangers at border outposts in Akhnoor, Samba, Kathua, Arnia, and R S Pura sectors of Jammu division in a cordial manner and they reciprocated. Besides, the Army troops also exchanged sweets and greetings with their Pakistani counterparts at forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

