British PM Rishi Sunak reiterates his country’s commitment to FTA with India

AMN

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has reiterated the U.K.’s commitment to a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India as part of the country’s wider focus on enhancing ties with the Indo-Pacific region. Delivering a talk on British foreign policy at the Lord Mayor of London’s Banquet yesterday, Mr. Sunak reflected upon his heritage and committed to promoting British values of “freedom and openness” around the world.

He also pledged to do things differently when it came to China, which he said poses a “systemic challenge” to British values and interests.

Mr. Sunak said by 2050, the Indo-Pacific will deliver over half of global growth compared with just a quarter from Europe and North America combined. The British Premier said that considering the positive aspects of the Indo-Pacific, Britain is joining the Trans-Pacific trade deal, the CPTPP, delivering a new FTA with India and pursuing one with Indonesia.

Mr. Sunak confirmed that further detail on the U.K.’s foreign policy outlook will be laid out in an updated ‘Integrated Review’ in the new year, which will also cover closer collaboration with the Commonwealth.