WEB DESK

In Somalia, at least 35 people, including nine members of a single family have been dead yesterday, January 4 in two simultaneous car-bomb attacks in the Hiran region.

Mahas District Commissioner Mumin Mohamed Halane told that one bomb targeted his house and the other hit the home of a member of the Federal Parliament.

According to media reports, the Al-Qaeda linked group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.