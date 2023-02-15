British PM Rishi Sunak hails multi-billion-pound deal by Airbus

WEB DESK

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has hailed the multi-billion-pound deal by Airbus and Rolls-Royce to supply new aircraft to Air India as a landmark moment for the country’s aerospace sector and reiterated his commitment to continue building ties with India.

The agreement, which involves the Tata Group-owned Indian carrier buying 250 jets, was announced by the three companies at the ongoing Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru. The UK government said that the pact will create highly skilled jobs in Wales and Derbyshire, eastern England, helping boost exports and the economy.

Mr Sunak said that this landmark deal between Air India, Airbus and Rolls-Royce demonstrates that sky is the limit for the UK’s thriving aerospace sector.