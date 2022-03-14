FreeCurrencyRates.com

British hospitals begin treating 21 young Ukrainian cancer patients

Published On:

AMN

British hospitals have begun treating 21 young Ukrainian cancer patients after Polish authorities asked for help in caring for the growing number of child refugees who need urgent medical care, U.K. authorities said.

The Ukrainian children arrived in Britain late Sunday and will be treated at six hospitals around the country, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.

The vital and in many cases lifesaving cancer treatment will be provided free of charge by the health service across hospitals in England, the Department of Health and Social Care said in a statement.

The children were accompanied by 28 care-givers and family members, all of whom will be able to remain in the U.K. for at least three years while the children are treated, Javid said.

