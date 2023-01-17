इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jan 2023 06:00:26      انڈین آواز
British Home Secretary Suella Braverman approves extradition of defence middleman Sanjay Bhandari to India

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman has approved the extradition of defence middleman Sanjay Bhandari to India.

London-based businessman Bhandari is accused in a money laundering and tax evasion case by CBI and ED. He has been on bail on security provided to the court. The Home Secretary signed the order on the 12th of January, two months after a court in London ordered the fugitive arms dealer’s extradition to India.

Bhandari has 14 days to appeal against the two extradition orders, by the court and the Home Secretary. Bhandari has been under investigation since 2019 on charges of corruption in the 2,985 crore rupees deal in 2009 to procure 75 PC-7 trainer aircraft from Swiss plane maker Pilatus Aircraft.

