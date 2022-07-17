British govt launches “Aviation Passenger Charter” to help passengers know their rights

AMN/ WEB DESK

The British government launched an “Aviation Passenger Charter” today to help passengers know their rights if they are faced with problems at airports after the widespread disruption seen this year.

Long queues and cancelled flights caused by staff shortages have caused chaos at times, prompting airlines to cut back their schedules as the industry struggles to keep up with a surge in demand after the COVID-19 pandemic. The new charter will help passengers know what to do if they are confronted by cancellations, delays or missing baggage, the government said. Transport Minister Grant Shapps said that passengers deserve reliable services, and to be properly compensated if things don’t go to plan, and the chaotic scenes at airports are unacceptable.

Last month, the government published a 22-point support plan to avoid further disruption, including telling airlines to run “realistic” summer schedules and promising to speed up security checks.