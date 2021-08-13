MPs who created ruckus in Rajya Sabha will face action, says Chairman Venkaiah Naidu
China puts Canadian Michael Spavor in jail for 11 years as Huawei row intensifies
10 killed, 25 feared trapped in landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district
India, Singapore review entire gamut of bilateral relations
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Aug 2021 10:15:50      انڈین آواز

Britain criticises US over Afghanistan pull-out

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

In rare public criticism, NATO ally Britain has called the US move to withdraw from Afghanistan “a mistake” because the country “is heading towards civil war.”

Britain on Friday branded US President Joe Biden’s decision to press on with pulling troops from Afghanistan as “a mistake,”warning the country is on the brink of a civil war.

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace warned that the withdrawal “leaves a very big problem on the ground.” Wallace said the drawdown would benefit al-Qaida, who were given safe haven by the Taliban before the 9/11 attacks in 2001 that prompted the West’s 20-year involvement in Afghanistan.

“I’m absolutely worried that failed states are breeding grounds for those type of people,” he told the broadcaster Sky News.

“Of course al-Qaida will probably come back,” he said, warning that would lead to “a security threat to us and our interests.”

He later told the BBC that Afghanistan is “heading towards a civil war.”

Speaking in a separate interview with the LBC radio station, Wallace refused to rule out British troops returning if terror groups started using Afghanistan as a base to launch attacks.

“I’m going to leave every option open. If the Taliban have a message from last time, you start hosting al-Qaida, you start attacking the West, or countries like that, we could be back.”

Britain has pulled out most of its 750 soldiers that were in the country to train the Afghan military. But President Biden said earlier this week that he had no plans to reverse the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan despite advances by the Taliban.

He said the Afghan army must fight for itself while the US provides military and financial support.

Both countries are sending troops to help with the repatriation of their nationals amid the ever-worsening security situation.

The Taliban, a hardline Islamist group, have seized key towns and provinces in recent weeks. Concerns have grown that the group could enforce its extreme version of Sharia law to any areas under its control, curbing access to education for girls and women.

Former US President Donald Trump reduced the number of American troops in the country to 2,500 by the time he left office earlier this year.

The Biden administration postponed the full withdrawal by some six months. Some international allies, including Germany, warned that pressing ahead with the plan to leave would create a security vacuum.

US intelligence officials believe that the capital, Kabul, could fall within the next one to three months.

Peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban have so far failed to bear fruit. They are taking place in Doha, Qatar.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur launches nationwide Fit India Freedom Runs 2.0

The aim of the initiative is to encourage people to take up fitness activities such as running and sports in t ...

54-member Indian contingent given formal & virtual send-off to Tokyo Paralympic Games

A 54-member, largest ever Indian contingent was given a formal and virtual send-off today to Tokyo Paralympic ...

Indian Olympians get Rousing Welcome at Home

A Akhter / Sport Desk Indian Olympians and Medalists today got rousing welcome on returning home from Tokyo ...

خبرنامہ

ٰای روپی کیا ہے اور یہ کیسے کام کرتا ہے؟ E Rupi

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ دنوں وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی کے ذریعہ کئے گئے ...

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz