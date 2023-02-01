इंडियन आवाज़     01 Feb 2023 05:57:43      انڈین آواز
Bridge collapse Gujarat: Oreva Group MD Jaysukh Patel surrenders before court

AMN

Oreva Group Managing Director Jaysukh Patel surrendered before a court in Morbi in connection with the suspension bridge collapse tragedy.

Patel was named as an accused in the chargesheet filed by the police on Friday.

He surrendered before the court of the chief judicial magistrate, which had issued an arrest warrant against him. He had also moved an anticipatory bail plea.

Oreva Group was responsible for the operation and maintenance of the suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi that collapsed on October 30 last year, claiming the lives of more than 130 people.

