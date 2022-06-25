Call for finalisation and adoption of Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism within UN framework

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led India’s participation at the 14th BRICS Summit, which was convened under Chairship of Chinese President Xi Jinping in a virtual format. The two day summit concluded yesterday with the Beijing Declaration.

The declaration says that the BRICS countries support talks between Russia and Ukraine. They discussed concerns over the humanitarian situation in and around Ukraine and expressed support for United Nations, UN agencies and Red Cross to provide humanitarian assistance.

The BRICS declaration also stated that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation or ethnic group. The summit called for finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism within the UN framework.

The member nations called for policy coordination for economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The BRICS countries agreed to promote consumer protection in e-commerce. They agreed to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in trade in services.

The Beijing declaration says that the BRICS High-level Dialogue is an opportunity to deepen the cooperation on the fight against COVID-19, digital transformation, resilience and stability of industrial and supply chains and low-carbon development.

In a statement, the External Affairs Ministry said, Prime Minister Modi highlighted India’s development partnership with Africa, Central Asia, South East Asia, and from Pacific to Caribbean. He also stressed on India’s focus on a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based maritime space. He said, India has respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations from the Indian Ocean Region to Pacific Ocean. He also emphasised on reform of multilateral system as large parts of Asia and all of Africa and Latin America have no voice in global decision-making. Mr Modi noted the importance of circular economy and invited citizens of participating countries to join Lifestyle for Environment (LIFE) campaign.

Prime Minister Modi also emphasized that mutual cooperation among BRICS member countries can make a useful contribution in the global post-covid recovery. He said, the side effects of the Covid pandemic may have come down but its effects are still visible on the global economy.

On Thursday, the leaders of BRICS nations held discussions including in fields of Counter-Terrorism, Trade, Health, Traditional Medicine, Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation. Prime Minister Modi called for strengthening of the BRICS Identity and proposed establishment of Online Database for BRICS documents, BRICS Railways Research Network, and strengthening cooperation between MSMEs. India will be organizing BRICS Startup event this year to strengthen connection between Startups in BRICS countries.

On Thursday, an extended virtual conference of BRICS Foreign Ministers with other emerging economies was also held which was attended by the Ministers from countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Argentina, Nigeria, Senegal, and Thailand.