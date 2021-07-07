BRICS countries resolve to enhance academic collaboration in higher education

AMN/ WEB DESK

Education Ministers from the five BRICS countries virtually signed a joint declaration today to further strengthen academic and research collaboration in higher education and Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

In the 8th meeting of BRICS Education Ministers that was held as part of the 13th BRICS Summit being hosted by India, ministers deliberated on two themes. These are – Leveraging digital and technological solutions for ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and enhancing research and academic collaboration.

The Ministers agreed on facilitating the mobility of students and faculty among BRICS partner states, besides encouraging joint and dual degrees between higher education institutions in BRICS countries. Chairing the meeting, Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre said that India acknowledges the concerted efforts being made by students, teachers, parents, communities and governments across the world to mitigate the effects of the pandemic and build back a more resilient education system. He underscored the importance of multilateral cooperation, especially among the BRICS nations, for harnessing the full potential of education.

Mr Dhotre further said that online learning and digital delivery of education have emerged as important means for achieving education sector development goals and targets set by each BRICS country. He said it is therefore necessary that the importance of leveraging technology is recognised to promote access to inclusive and equitable quality education for all.