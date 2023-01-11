FreeCurrencyRates.com

Brazilian supreme court orders arrest of two top security officials in connection with riot

The Brazilian supreme court ordered the arrest of two top security officials in the capital Brasilia yesterday, days after rioters stormed key government buildings in the capital. Supreme Court’s Justice Alexandre de Moraes approved warrants for the arrests of Brasília federal district’s public security chief, Anderson Torres and the commander of military police in the district, Colonel Fábio Augusto.

However, details of the charges leveled against the pair were not immediately clear. In the arrest warrant, Moraes cited their failure to ensure proper security forces were in place. He also cited their authorization of the entrance into the city of more than 100 buses with Bolsonaro supporters on board, and their failure to close down a camp at which the former president’s loyalists had been gathering for months.

Meanwhile, police set about questioning over 1,000 protesters after they were detained as troops dismantled their camp opposite the army’s headquarters.

