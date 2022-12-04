FreeCurrencyRates.com

Brazilian soccer legend Pelé says he is ‘strong’ and has ‘hope’ amid cancer treatment

AMN/ WEB DESK

Brazilian soccer great Pele says, he is strong and has a lot of hope as he continues his treatment for colon cancer.

Pele’s social media post came after local media reports in Brazil said that the 82-year-old former footballer’s health had worsened.

The 82-year-old one of the greatest footballers of all time was admitted to hospital in Sao Paulo on Tuesday, saying it was a routine monthly visit. The medical staff said, Pele has also responded well to treatment for a respiratory infection diagnosed this week and his condition has not worsened in the last 24 hours. The medical staff added he is still undergoing treatment and remains in stable condition. The latest medical note came after a local newspaper reported that the soccer legend had been receiving palliative care after chemotherapy stopped having the expected results.

The three-time World Cup winner had a tumour removed from his colon in September, last year and has since had regular treatment.

