Brazilian President sacks army chief after anti-govt riots

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva sacked the country’s army chief, Julio Cesar de Arruda, two weeks after rioting in the capital. Arruda was sacked over threats to the country’s democracy following the January 8th uprising in the capital by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

He has been replaced by General Tomas Ribeiro Paiva, who was head of the Southeast Military Command.

President Lula said he suspects members of the armed forces colluded with protesters. He has dismissed dozens of military officers in recent days.

On the 8th of January, thousands of supporters of Bolsonaro stormed government buildings in Brasília after managing to march largely unchallenged through the city.