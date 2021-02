AMN/ WEB DESK

Health Ministry of Brazil yesterday signed a contract to purchase 20 million doses of Covaxin vaccine made by India’s Bharat Biotech. The ministry said the first 8 million doses is expected to arrive in March.

Meanwhile Brazil reported 1,541 new COVID-19 deaths yesterday, taking total fatalities to 251,498. With 65,998 new cases, the South American country has now registered 10,390,461 cases.