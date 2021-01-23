Brazil President thanks PM Modi for vaccine exports to his country

AMN

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assisting with vaccine exports from India to Brazil. In a tweet, Mr Bolsonaro said Brazil feels honoured to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle by joining efforts.

In response to this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the honour is India’s to be a trusted partner of Brazil in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic together. He said the cooperation on healthcare between India and Brazil will continue to be strengthened.